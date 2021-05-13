Are you an analytical, driven and collaborative problem-solver with a proven track record of data analysis and using supervised and unsupervised machine learning techniques? Are you passionate about using data science and machine learning to further community empowerment in humanitarian crises?

As part of a UK Humanitarian Innovation Hub funded Fellowship, Nesta is looking for a Data Science Fellow to work alongside two International Federation of the Red Cross (IFRC) National Societies, in Nepal and Cameroon, on pilot solutions, and contribute to the development of data analysis and machine learning models that inform and sit within prototype Collective Intelligence (CI) solutions.

About Nesta

Nesta is the UK’s innovation agency for social good. We design, test and scale new solutions to society’s biggest problems, changing millions of lives for the better. We confront challenges that affect millions of people, from chronic childhood inequality to ill-health and the climate crisis.

We believe that innovation is more possible now than ever before. We see opportunities to mobilise citizens and influence behaviour. A wealth of private and public capital that can be used more creatively. Pools of data to mine. And so we draw on these rich resources by bringing together multidisciplinary teams: data scientists, designers and behavioural scientists, practitioners at the frontline, academics; and people with lived experience.

Together, we design, test and scale new solutions to society’s biggest problems. We partner with frontline organisations, build new businesses and work to change whole systems. Harnessing the rigour of science and the creativity of design, we work relentlessly to put ideas to the test.

About this exciting opportunity

This key role offers the successful fellow a rare opportunity to join an international and multidisciplinary team and contribute to one of the first attempts to develop and test new methods for involving affected populations and frontline responders in the development, evaluation and utilisation of humanitarian predictive models. You will focus on designing new approaches to deploying machine learning in new AI tools for emergency response, and be responsible for the development of data science and machine learning components of these ‘participatory AI’ tools. You will also be expected to :



Ensure rigorous documentation of the code and methodologies created

Help with additional aspects of prototype design, including how model outputs will be communicated

Develop an iterative development process in collaboration with community engagement colleagues

Help to design and oversee the process for capturing and storing any ‘citizen-generated’ data

Work with Nesta to develop an inclusive evaluation and validation strategy for the machine learning components of the prototypes

Support the IFRC National Societies’ M&E teams to collect, store and analyse project data



What we are looking for

Based in and/or with the right to work in Nepal or Cameroon (preferably), you will have extensive experience of data analysis and using supervised and unsupervised machine learning techniques You will also have a proven record in data collection, deploying data science in real-world settings across different contexts, and working with open source tools and version control.

An impressive communicator, both verbal and written, you will be able to communicate technical findings in an effective and compelling manner to a wide-array of audiences, and possess a familiarity and understanding of discussions around ethics in data science and AI. A commitment to open-source community-centred design and operations is vital, as is a flexible, professional and collaborative approach to your work. We are looking for a French and English speaker.

At Nesta, we believe that a diverse workforce leads to an organisation that is more innovative, more creative and gets better results.

We want our workforce to represent the diversity of the people and communities we serve. We also want our workplace to be one where different experiences, expertise and perspectives are valued, and where everyone is encouraged to grow and develop.

This means that when we are recruiting, we actively seek to reach a diverse pool of candidates. It also means that we are happy to consider any reasonable adjustments that potential employees may need to in order to be successful.

We recognise the importance of a good balance between work and home life, so we do everything we can to accommodate flexible working, including working from home, compressed or part-time hours, job shares and other arrangements.

Please just let us know in your application or at any stage throughout the process (and beyond) if these are options you would like to explore.

Closing date: 10am (GMT) on 24th of May 2021.

First interviews will be held between the 31st May and 1st June 2021 via Zoom.

Second interviews will be held on the week beginning 7th June via Zoom.