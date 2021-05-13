Data Science Fellow – Cameroon

As part of a UK Humanitarian Innovation Hub funded Fellowship, Nesta is looking for a Data Science Fellow to work alongside two International Federation of the Red Cross (IFRC) National Societies, in Nepal and Cameroon, on pilot solutions, and contribute to the development of data analysis and machine learning models that inform and sit within prototype Collective Intelligence (CI) solutions.

Référence de l'offre : 2021-2

Secteur : ONG