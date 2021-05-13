En ce moment

Data Science Fellow – Cameroon –

As part of a UK Humanitarian Innovation Hub funded Fellowship, Nesta is looking for a Data Science Fellow to work alongside two International Federation of the Red Cross (IFRC) National Societies, in Nepal and Cameroon, on pilot solutions, and contribute to the development of data analysis and machine learning models that inform and sit within prototype Collective Intelligence (CI) solutions.

13.05.2021 Référence de l'offre : 2021-2 Secteur : ONG

Data Science Fellow – March 2021

 

Pour postuler avant le 24 Mai 2021 À 10H GMT, cliquez ici

L'ENTREPRISE

non renseigné
