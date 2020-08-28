10 children killed by lightning in Uganda

Ten children taking shelter in a thatched hut in a town in northwest Uganda have been struck and killed by lightning, APA learnt on Friday.The tragedy happened during a heavy rain storm in the city of Arua.

Nine of the children ranging from 13 to 15 years of age had taken a break from a football match and were sheltering in a hut when the lightning struck, killing them.

The tenth died as he was being sped to hospital.

Uganda has witnessed heavy thunderstorm in recent weeks.

This is the worst lightning tragedy since 18 children were struck and killed by lightning in western Uganda in 2011.