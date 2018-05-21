100 students trafficked in Nigeria’s Edo state

As Nigeria battles the scourge of human trafficking, no fewer than 100 students of Idogbo Secondary School, Benin in Edo state have been reported lost to the menace in the last four months.The figure was released in Benin on Monday at an advocacy programme by Mr. Solomon Okoduwa, the Senior Special Assistant to the Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, on Human Trafficking and Illegal Migration.

Teachers in the school had narrated how the institution has become the harvesting ground for traffickers in the state where more than 20,000 people had been trafficked to Libya alone.

Okoduwa said the government would not allow the evil to continue to thrive in the state.

“Government will step up its campaign against trafficking,” he said, adding that the state Task Force Against Human Trafficking will be on the trail of the human traffickers.

He warned the students to be wary of the antics of the traffickers, who are bent on deceiving them into embarking on the dangerous journey.

“Henceforth, report anyone who tells you to travel to Europe. They are simply taking you through Sahara Desert and the Mediterranean Sea and you may eventually end up in Libya,” he said.

He explained that taking the route of Sahara Desert and other illegal routes is hellish as many die of hunger, many drown in the Mediterranean Sea in search of greener pastures.

The state government had received no fewer than 3,400 Libya returnees within the last six months, many of its indigenes are scattered all over Europe.