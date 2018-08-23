Over 1000 die yearly of road accidents in Cameroon-UN

At least 1000 persons die yearly in Cameroon as a result of road accidents, the special envoy of the United Nations Secretary General for road safety Jen Todt has said.

Speaking yesterday in Yaounde, Jean Todt who is on a working visit to Cameroon said about 16.583 accients occur yearly in Cameroon leading to an estimated 100 billion FCFA loss which could build 8 hospitals, tar a 250km road and build 100 classrooms.

“We are help to help Cameroon and we are acting with the will of Cameroon to help prevent road accidents in the country,” Jean Todt said at the end of a working visit.

Cameroon is the second country after Uganda to have received a hand from the UN in terms of road safety and hope their actions will help reduce road actions. Jean Todt believes road accidents can be reduced by 18 percent in Cameroon if the government puts in place the necessary measures.

The Minister of Transport Jean Ernest Ngalle Bibehe rolled out to the UN Special envoy a series of measures taken by the government to curb road accidents in the country.

The frequency of road accidents in Cameroon was showed its ugly head to Jean Todt in the course of his visit as the convoy of the Prime Minister was involved in a road accident at Ombessa, a locality situated in the outskirts of the capital Yaounde.

This followed another accident on Monday that took away the life of the Divisional Officer of Figuil Alain Prosper Abah Abah, his wife and children on the Ngaoundere Meiganga highway with other occupants of the vehicle battling between life and death.