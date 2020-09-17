100,000 people displaced by flooding in Ethiopia

More than 100,000 people have been displaced by severe flooding in Afar, Oromia and Amhara regions of Ethiopia, the country’s Ministry of Peace has said.The Ministry issued new warnings on Thursday to the communities living along the Awash River and Blue Nile Rivers.

Three persons have reportedly died due to the worsening flood which also swept away thousands of domestic and wild animals.

USAID said it was providing over $650,000 in immediate emergency assistance to help communities affected by recent flooding in Afar regional state of Ethiopia.

In a statement posted on its Facebook page, USAID said it was providing life-saving food assistance, emergency non-food item support and shelter to families affected by flooding across several districts.

The assistance also includes safe drinking water and proper sanitation and hygiene support.

“Our assistance is also helping pastoralist communities preserve their livestock and livelihoods through a small-scale stimulus package for microbusinesses, assistance in transporting and distributing fodder to breeding animals and collaborating with local government and communities to align flood response with regional and woreda interventions,” it said.

USAID is also working closely with partners to assess the situation in SNNP, Oromia, Somali and Gambella regional states of the country in an effort to mobilize additional resources to help communities mitigate the impacts of flooding in these regions.