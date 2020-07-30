102 stranded Nigerians arrive in Abuja from Morocco

The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) says that 102 stranded Nigerians arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja on Thursday with Air Morocco from Casablanca.NIDCOM said in its twitter handle on Thursday that prior to the return of the evacuees, they tested negative to COVID-19 and that they would proceed on the mandatory self-isolation.

“Air Morocco from Casablanca with estimated 102 Nigerians arrive Nnamdi Azikiwe Int’l Airport, Abuja at about 1602hrs from Morocco today, 30th July 2020,” the Commission said.

The Commission also announced that 158 stranded Nigerians arrived from Niger on Wednesday evening.

NIDCOM said in its twitter handle on Thursday that all the evacuees were expected to isolate for 14 days in line with health guidelines mandated by the country’s Ministry of Health.

It added that the evacuation was facilitated by the European Union and the International Organisation for Migration, in collaboration with the Nigerian mission in Niger.