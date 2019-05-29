103 MINUSCA troopers died in line of duty

A total of 103 troopers under the United Nations Integrated Multidimensional Mission for the Stabilization of the Central African Republic (UNMISCA) lost their lives in the line of duty to protect populations in distress, the UN Secretary General’s Representative in Bangui, Mankeur Ndiaye disclosed on Wednesday.He was speaking on the occasion of the celebration of the International Day of Peacekeepers, established in 1948 by the United Nations to honour the peacekeeping work around the world.

Some 12,000 peacekeepers supporting the restoration of State authority and at the same time ensuring the safety of populations often attacked by armed groups that dominate in CAR are currently deployed throughout the country.

In addition to the peacekeeping mission, peacekeepers provide care or substitute for the state in certain activities for the survival of populations through civil-military activities.