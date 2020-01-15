10m Nigerian farmers benefit from Anchor Borrowers scheme

The National Deputy Secretary, Rice Farmers Association of Nigeria (RIFAN), Alhaji Iliyasu Awodi, has said that 10 million Nigerians have benefited from the Anchor Borrowers Programmes of the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) launched on Nov. 17, 2015 by President Muhammadu Buhari.Awodi said in Abuja on Wednesday that the programme was intended to create a linkage between anchor companies involved in agro-processing and small holder farmers of the required key agricultural commodities.

He said that the multiplier effect of the programme was enormous and had created many jobs.

“Farmers and millers are employing many people at the grassroots. For example in Kura, Kano, you could see the number of people employed,” he said.

On the quality of rice produced in the country, Awodi said: “We are already competing with the international community since we can produce our rice with the same quality being produced abroad.

“Already there are countries within Africa and in the Middle East that are now planning to buy our rice and that is why RIFAN is intensifying efforts to ensure we have enough rice not only to feed Nigerians but to export.”

He advised the government to keep Nigeria’s land borders closed for a further period to put in place measures that would completely eliminate smuggling and revenue loss to the country.