$10million up for grabs at Africa netpreneur competition

African entrepreneurs will get an opportunity to compete for the $10 million Africa Netpreneur Prize Initiative, (ANPI) which will officially call for applications starting from the 27th of March.The ANPI is a US$10 million Prize competition for African entrepreneurs, founded by the Jack Ma Foundation.

Each year for the next ten years, the prize will host a pitch competition in Africa where ten finalists from across the continent will compete for US$1 million in total prize money.

The prize, which is supported by its continental partner Nailab, is focused on empowering a new generation of entrepreneurs, with a focus on small businesses, grassroots communities and women-founded enterprises.

“The Netpreneur Prize Initiative has brought together a strong ecosystem of players to support both technology-driven and traditional businesses. We look forward to unveiling the full slate of regional partners and to receiving applications from promising African entrepreneurs in the coming weeks,” Sam Gichuru, founder and CEO, Nailab said in a statement issued in Nairobi on Monday.

All ten finalists will receive grant funding from the Jack Ma Foundation, as well as access to the Netpreneur community of African business leaders to leverage the community’s shared expertise, best practices, and resources.

“By 2030, we hope to identify and shine a spotlight on 100 African entrepreneur heroes who will inspire the continent. From day one, our approach has been community-based and focused on inclusiveness; to be truly for Africans and by Africans. To realize these goals, we are excited to work with Nailab as our implementing partner in Africa and multiple African partners across to continent,” said Beth Yu, Executive Secretary-General, Jack Ma Foundation.

The competition is open to entrepreneurs who are nationals from any of the 54 African countries, industry sector players and female entrepreneurs.