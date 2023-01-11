11 Cameroonian Women among 100 Inspiring Black Women of the 21st century

They are businesswomen, executives, entrepreneurs, politicians, and this in different sectors of activity.

Francoise Medouthe, Denise Epote, Céline Fotso, Audrey Ndengue, Gwendoline Abunaw, Nadine Tinen, Roberta Kamgaing, Sophy Aiida, Christelle Jackson, Carole Mbessa Elongo, Elisabeth Medou. These Cameroonian women were named in the list of the 100 inspiring black women of the 21st century.

Overall, 14 women on the list are in the field of Arts and Media. 39 are executives and business leaders. 38 are entrepreneurs and 9 are women politicians.

No Cameroonian woman was found to be among the nine inspiring politicians. Three Cameroonian women are among the 38 entrepreneurs listed. Of the 39 executives and business leaders on the list, seven Cameroonian women are counted. Of the 14 women in the Arts & Media, Cameroon comes out with one place.

One can deduce that Cameroonian women are not yet impactful enough on political issues, and are less entrepreneurial.

According to the association of inspiring women, “they are leaders and visionaries, they stand out by their stories and their leadership, some of them are pioneers in their fields as Black women, they are the face of hope for future generations.