11 Chadian mercenaries get 20-year prison terms

The special criminal branch of the Ndjamena Court of Appeal has sentenced eleven Chadians to 20 years imprisonment, for attempted mercenary activities.According to the prosecutor general, in a pronouncement during the trial on Thursday evening, the sentence is justified to the extent that the defendants wanted to aid a coup in Equatorial Guinea.

However, only four of the convicts were present during the trial.

Therefor, the court decided to issue an arrest warrant against the seven others who are still at large.