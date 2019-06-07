International › APA

Happening now

11 Chadian mercenaries get 20-year prison terms

Published on 07.06.2019 at 21h21 by APA News

The special criminal branch of the Ndjamena Court of Appeal has sentenced eleven Chadians to 20 years imprisonment, for attempted mercenary activities.According to the prosecutor general, in a pronouncement during the trial on Thursday evening, the sentence is justified to the extent that the defendants wanted to aid a coup in Equatorial Guinea.

However, only four of the convicts were present during the trial.

Therefor, the court decided to issue an arrest warrant against the seven others who are still at large.

Tags :

SEE ALSO

News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Featured
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Back top