116 Nigerians repatriated from Libya – Official

Published on 27.02.2020 at 11h21 by APA News

About 116 Nigerians stranded in Libya have been repatriated from the embattled North African countryThe National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) received the returnees, who volunteered to be repatriated back to Nigeria from Libya on Thursday.

The Acting Coordinator, Lagos Territorial Office, NEMA, Mr. Ibrahim Farinloye, received the returnees on behalf of the Director-General of the agency, Mr. Mustapha Maihajja,

Farinloye said that the returnees were brought back via Al Buraq Air Boeing 737 Aircraft with flight number UZ 188/26 and registration number 5A-DMG-MJI.

He explained that their return was facilitated by the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) and European Union on the platform of the Assisted Voluntary Returnees (AVR) Programme.