12 die in central Ethiopia mudslide

Published on 10.05.2020 at 19h21 by APA News

At least 12 people have died of mudslide after floods hit Ale locality of central Ethiopia.A search for five bodies of the deceased which are trapped in the debris is underway, administrator of the Ale locality in SNNP region has said

The mudslide which occurred after heavy rain also engulfed six homes and displaced hundreds of families in the area.

The sloppiness of the topography in the areas makes the search operation difficult, the administrator said.

The SNNP regional government has provided shelter and relocate the displaced and equip them with basic logistics, Chief Administrator of SNNP Region, Ristu Yirdaw stated

Rescue operation is underway to uncover others believed to be trapped beneath the rubble.

Reports said the region has been experiencing consecutive heavy rains over the past few days.