12 perish in Cameron road collision

Twenty people were killed in a collision between a public transport bus and a truck on Monday in Elogbatindi southern Cameroon.The initial police investigation showed that the public transport bus, with about 30 people on board, was careering to avoid potholes in the road when it collided with the truck, which was moving from the opposite direction.

19 people were reported dead on the spot, while one of the injured died on the way to the regional hospital in Edéa where other victims of the accident were taken to and treated.

“We have counted ten wounded, at least three of these are in serious condition” a hospital source explained.

Within an hour, the bodies of the deceased were taken to the morgue, traffic that had been interrupted between Edéa and Kribi was reopened, law enforcers cleared the road where the impact on the vehicles left them mangled.