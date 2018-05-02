$120m IFAD boost for Mozambique agriculture project

The International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) has announced a US$120-million grant to support the implementation of the ProSul project in Mozambique.

IFAD representative in Mozambique, Robson Mutandi made the announcement of the grant in maputo on Wednesday after a meeting with Mozambican Prime Minister,Carlos Agostinho do Rosário.

“This is the good news that we have brought to the Prime Minister, “Mutandi told reporters.

He explained that IFAD decided to expand the coverage of the project nationwide, not only by requests from the government and population of the non-covered provinces, but also because it understands that ProSul is achieving its objectives.

The ProSul project promotes sustainable agriculture among small-scale farmers in Africa through increased production, improved productivity, quality improvement and market linkage.

Mukandi said the project will be implemented in all of Mozambique’s 11 provinces under the name PROCAVA.

“ProSul is running very well. We are very pleased with the program. We have a year and a half to complete, but because of the success, we are putting an additional money in this new project called PROCAVA, which will replicate all the good things under ProSul throughout the whole country, “he said.

The project will provide support the three value chains of horticultural, cassava and red meats.