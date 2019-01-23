13 Cameroonian fishermen arrested in Campo

At least 13 Cameroonian fishermen have been reportedly arrested in Campo, Ocean division of the South region for illegally fishing in foreign waters.

Reports say they were arrested at sea by forces from neighbouring Equatorial Guinea who accuse the fishermen of fishing illegally in Equato-Guinean waters.

The 13 Cameroonians were immediately ferried by boat to Bata but no news has so far filtered where they have been detained.

The situation pushed the Senior Divisional Officer of the Ocean Division Antoine Bissaga to convene an emergency meeting today to seek ways to negotiating with the other party for the release of the fishermen.