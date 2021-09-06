13 Cameroonians set for Chevening adventure

At least 13 Cameroonians are now ready to begin their studies in the United Kingdom after they were retained for this year’s Chevening Programme.

The fellows, among them four ladies, were retained following the closure of the application window and a rigorous screening process that followed marked by personal interviews.

They were sent forth on September 1, during a ceremony at the residence of the British High Commissioner, Dr. Christian Dennys McClure.

This batch of scholars are now set to walk in the footsteps of over 270 Cameroonians to have received the Chevening Scholarship among them, the Prime Minister, Head of Government, Chief Dr Joseph Dion Ngute.

Bidding farewell to the fellows, the British High Commissioner to Cameroon challenged them to make the most of the opportunity provided them to acquire knowledge and skills which will help develop their personal lives and careers as well as look to impact their community. He equally told them to make use of the opportunities provided them by their universities, as well as embrace the rich cultural diversities offered by the United Kingdom.

One of the Chevening fellows, Dr Dr Lilian Ngongwen Ngwana, an Obstetrician-Gynaecologist hoped the studies will help her help young girls and women to improve on their sexual and reproductive health.

On his part, the President of the Cameroon Chevening Alumni Association,Camchev, Barrister Nchunu Justice Sama praised the fellows for making the cut and called on them to be true ambassadors of Cameroon during their studies in the United Kingdom.

He equally reminded them of their duty to return home at the end of their studies and assist the nation through their various communities in fostering development.

To the UK government, he thanked them for their continuous support for the Chevening Programme which has been on for close to four decades now.

He used the opportunity to announce CAMCHEV has acquired an office space in Yaounde and will soon launch its website as part of its efforts to harness activities of former the Chevening alumni.