13 die in Easter horror as SA church collapses

An Easter mass in South Africa’s KwaZulu Natal has turned tragic after part of a church in the coastal province collapsed killing at least thirteen people early on Friday.Witnesses say a section of a wall at the Pentecostal Holiness Church had caved in, wounding many other worshippers who had converged there for Easter service which was planned to last the entire weekend.

The collapse was apparently caused by floodwaters in the suburb of eMpangeni caused by relentless rain on Thursday evening.

Emergency services said that 29 people were rushed to hospital after the collapse in the coastal province of KwaZulu-Natal.