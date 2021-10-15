International › APA

Happening now

13,000 suspected terrorists surrender to Nigerian troops – Army

Published on 15.10.2021 at 18h21 by APA News

More than 13,000 suspected terrorists have surrendered to Nigerian troops in the last two weeks, the Acting Director, Defence Media Operations, Brigadier General Bernard Onyeuko, has said.Briefing journalists on the military operations across the nation, Brigadier General Onyeuko said that the figures included some members of the families of the suspects, including women and children.

He explained that 29 suspected terrorists were killed within the period while 13 others were arrested.

“Troops of this operation have sustained aggressive posture with vigour in the North-East which yielded significant result. The series of land and air operations conducted in different operations across the North-East theatre have reduced the operational capabilities of the insurgents,” he said.

“With the period under review, several terrorist elements were neutralized and several others arrested alongside their informants and logistics supplies.

“Consequently, more terrorists have continued to lay down their arms and surrender to own troops with their families as they could no longer withstand the offensive operations within the theatre.

“With the period, a total of 29 terrorists were neutralized, 13 terrorists including their informants and logistics supplies were arrested in the course of these operations,” local media reports quoted Onyeuko as saying.

Tags :



DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 10.02.2021

Cameroon: La Vallée de Bana, ideal place for tourism

Located in the heart of the West region in the Upper-Nkam Division, the Bana valley commonly referred to as La Vallée de Bana (LVB) is…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
  • No event.
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top