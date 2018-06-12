134 perish in road crashes in Accra in five months

A total of 134 persons died in 2,289 road crashes in the Accra Metropolis from January to May this year, APA learns here.This is against a total of 123 recorded in 1,966 deaths, recorded over the same period last year.

The Commanding Officer of the Accra Central Motor Traffic Transport Unit (MTTU), ACP Anderson Fosu-Abakah, who made this known, said 550 pedestrians were knocked down due to recklessness.

The Ghanaian Times reports on Tuesday that as part of the efforts to stop the carnage on the roads in Accra, the MTTU boss has hinted that efforts are being intensified to educate the public on the need to adhere to traffic regulations.

He therefore appealed to the media to help the police in the fight against road accidents to make the roads safe for both drivers and pedestrians.