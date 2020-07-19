International › APA

134 stranded Nigerians in Sudan arrive in Abuja

Published on 19.07.2020 at 21h21 by APA News

The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) has said that 134 Nigerians who had been stranded in Sudan have returned to the country.The Commission said on a tweet on Sunday that the evacuees arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja at about 10:00 am on via Air Sudan.

According to NIDCOM, all the 134 evacuees tested negative to the coronavirus before they departed Khartoum today.

NIDCOM said that the evacuees would, however, proceed on 14 day-self-isolation as mandated by the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) and the Federal Ministry of Health.

The Commission also announced that more Nigerians stranded in France and some other European countries as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic are expected back in the country today.

According to the Commission, the evacuees will depart Paris with Air France flight to the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

It added that the evacuation exercise is being coordinated by the Nigerian mission in France and monitored by NIDCOM.

