14 African countries to feature at Sahel Military Games in Abuja

The President of the Organisation of Military Sports in Africa (OSMA), Brigadier General Abdullahi Maikano, has said 14 African countries are expected to participate in the Sahel Military Games, dubbed “Sporting for Peace and Solidarity”.The OSMA President told a news conference in Abuja that the countries expected include Nigeria, Mali, Burkina Faso, Niger, Chad and Libya. Others are Benin Republic, Cameroun, Tanzania, Kenya, Congo Brazzaville, Congo Kinshasa and Morocco.

He solicited media support for the successful hosting of the maiden OSMA Sahel Countries Military Games billed to hold in Abuja from October 11 to 17, 2021.

According to him, the week-long sporting events will need the media to ensure that the Sahel Games was given adequate coverage and wider publicity to galvanize public support and goodwill.

Brig Gen Maikano described the Games as a platform for promoting unity, cooperation and understanding among the Sahel Nations.

He explained that OSMA is using sports as a non-kinetic means of solving conflict and maintaining peace and solidarity in the Sahel Region.

Local media reports on Friday quoted Brig Gen Maikano as saying that a total of 327 delegates, comprising sportsmen and women, who would compete for medals in marathon race, football and golf, while trophies will be presented to the participating countries.

He assured that adequate logistics and modalities have been put in place for a successful tournament and commended Nigeria’s Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor, as well as other stakeholders and sponsors for their encouragement and support.