145 stranded Nigerians return from Sudan – Commission

Published on 27.06.2020 at 17h21 by APA News

The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission has said that 145 Nigerians, who were stranded in Sudan have returned to the country.The Commission announced through its Twitter handle that the returnees arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, at about 12:45 pm, via Air Sudan on Friday.

Local media reports on Saturday said that all the evacuees were allowed to proceed on 14 days self-isolation as mandated by the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) and the Federal Ministry of Health.

The reports added that the returnees from Sudan arrived in the country just hours after another set of 167 Nigerians returned home from South Africa through a Nigerian carrier, Air Peace.

