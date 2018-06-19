1500 Nigerians in Italian prisons – Envoy

The Italian Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr. Stefanou Pontesilli, says that 1500 Nigerians are serving jail terms for various offences in Italy.Pontesilli told journalists in Abuja that the number was huge and that sometimes they were sent back to Nigeria once they finished their terms because they failed to behave well.

He, however, denied reports that Italy sometimes send Nigerian migrants from Italy to Libya.

“Never, we never sent anyone not even one single person to Libya.

“Some Nigerians are stuck in Libya because they were never able to cross over to Italy, but all those, who went to Italy no one, not even one was ever sent back.

“All Nigerians who have reached Italy and are behaving well have no problem,” local media reports quoted the envoy as saying.

According to him, thousands of Nigerians unable to cross from Libya to Italy have been stuck in Libya.

He expressed delight that the government was doing a lot to repatriate them through chattered flights and the help from the European Union and the International Organisation for Migrations that are slowly repatriating them back to Nigeria.

The envoy said that the relationship between Italy and Nigeria remained stronger and “that is why Italy has been doing so much on the migration by saving tens and thousands of the Nigerians’ lives when crossing the Mediterranean”.

He noted that the Italian authority has been doing so much by taking them to Italy, feeding them, getting them jobs, giving them house and trying to give them a new life.

Pontesilli said that Italy had also done a lot in trying to help Nigeria maintain security and stability.

He disclosed that the Italian government had been involved in training many Nigerian officials from the military, police and immigration.