Authorities take measures to secure gov’t vehicles from arson attacks in Bui

The Senior Divisional Officer (SDO) of Bui, Theophile Nzeki, has ordered all service vehicles within his administrative jurisdiction to be parked either at the Public Security Police Station or the Gendarmerie Company Brigade every day to prevent them from being razed by arsonists.

The decision is contained in a correspondence Reference No 210/L/E26/A1/SASC/PS/374 signed on June 5, 2018, and addressed to all Divisional Delegates of Bui Division.

In the administrative fiat dubbed Security of Service, the SDO writes: “Following recent twist in the ongoing socio-political crisis characterised by spontaneous burning of administrative vehicles in Kumbo and Bui Division in general, and mindful of the need to protect and preserve life and State property, you are hereby requested to, as from now hence, park all service vehicles at the Public Security Police Station, Kumbo or the Gendarmerie Company Brigade, Kumbo and only collect them in the morning.”

The SDO’s decision came on the heels of numerous attacks and burnings of administrative and private cars by some unknown individuals.

These widespread attacks on service vans began with the burning of the vehicle of the Divisional Delegation of the Environment, Protection of Nature and Sustainable Development at the residence of the Delegate in Tobin.

Two days later, unidentified persons burnt down the double-cabin Toyota belonging to the Special Branch Police corps at the residence of the Commissioner.

The same night, the arsonists also set ablaze the private car belonging to a businessman and another belonging to a worker of a brewery company.

Going by the SDO, any Government official who fails to respect the new order will be held responsible if anything happens to a Government vehicle under their care.

It should be stressed here that most administrative and service cars in Bui Division have been rid of anything that identify them as officials vehicles to prevent them from arson attack.