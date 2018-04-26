16 people killed again in Nigeria’s Benue state

Sixteen persons have been killed by suspected herdsmen in fresh attacks after the killing on Tuesday of two Catholic priests and 17 worshippers in Nigeria’s Benue state.The latest attack took place in Ali Agundu and Tsav council wards of Guma Government Area (LGA).

The separate attacks, which were carried out on both settlements simultaneously, took place barely one day after two priests and 17 other persons were killed in Gwer East Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

The Chairman of Guma LGA, Mr. Anthony Shawon, confirmed that the attacks occurred in the early hours of Wednesday.

Mr. Shawon revealed that the assailants stormed Ali Agundu, a border settlement with Daudu where two Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camps are located, at about 2.00 am and killed 13 persons.

He added that while this was ongoing, another set of suspected armed herdsmen killed three people in Tsav council ward, also in the LGA.

The chairman said the remains of those killed were buried hours later.

However, the police authorities in the state have yet to confirm the incident.

On Tuesday, suspected armed herdsmen invaded Ayar-Mbalom community in Gwer East Local Government Area of the state, killing 19 persons.

The Commissioner of Police in Benue, Mr. Fatai Owoseni, who briefed journalists hours later, said about 30 assailants, whose targets were the priests and the venue of a burial ceremony, invaded the community.

He, however, noted that the police would intensify their search of the assailants and called on the residents to provide useful information that can lead to the arrest of the attackers.

The Deputy Governor of the state, Mr. Benson Abounu, had also reacted to the attack, saying it was another black day in the history of the state.

“We are under siege and I do believe that this has gone beyond the normal herdsmen-farmers crisis; this is a new dimension of attack and it has never happened before.

“What we are having at the moment is an attack by insurgents and these insurgents could come from any source, any background,” Abounu said.