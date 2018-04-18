16 ships laden with petrol, other commodities arrive Lagos Ports

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has said that a total of 16 ships laden with petrol and various products are at the Lagos Ports waiting to berth.According to the shipping position of the NPA released on Wednesday in Lagos, 14 of the vessels are laden with petrol.

It added that another two ships would berth with ethanol and bulk fertiliser.

The NPA disclosed that 34 other ships laden with petroleum products, food items and other goods are expected at the Apapa and Tin-Can Island Ports between

April 18 and May 6.

The ships are laden with wheat, containers, container, frozen fish, bulk sugar, buck wheat, base oil, bulk fertiliser, general cargo, bulk gypsum, empty containers and petrol.