1605 measles cases reported in Cameroon

More than 1605 cases of measles have been detected in Cameroon with five deaths already recorded, according to the Ministry of Health, which announced it was reactivating its so-called Expanded Programme on Immunization (EPI).At present, 30 health districts in five of the country’s ten regions are affected by the disease, namely Adamaoua, Central, Far North, Littoral and North.

“The Eastern Region is probably, pending confirmation of the latest field tests,” the ministry said.

It pointed out that with an average immunization coverage of 85.1 percent for measles and rubella (RR), “the objective of the next vaccination campaign is to reach 100 percent of the population.”

This includes vaccinating children from birth to five years of age, who are the main targets of the disease.