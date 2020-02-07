161 Nigerians repatriated from Libya

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has received 161 distressed Nigerians who were repatriated from Libya aboard an Al Buraq Air Boeing 737 aircraft with flight number UZ 189 and registration number 5A-DMG.The Acting Coordinator, Lagos Territorial Office of NEMA, Mr. Ibrahim Farinloye, who received the returnees on Friday, said that the Nigerians arrived in the Cargo Wing of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos.

He said that the Nigerians were brought by the International Organisation for Migration(IOM) and the European Union on the platform of the Assisted Voluntary Returnees (AVR) Programme.

Farinloye also said that the returnees comprised 48 female adults, four female children, five female infants, 102 adult males, one male child and one infant male.

He added that the officials of the Nigeria Immigration Service and the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons were also at the airport to receive the returnees.

“This batch brought the total numbers of voluntary returnees from Libya to 14,045 alone which is made up of 8,200 males and 5,845 females,” Farinloye said.