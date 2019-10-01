161 stranded Nigerians repatriated from Libya

Another batch of 161 stranded Nigerians in Libya have been repatriated from the embattled North African country.The Nigerians, who arrived at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos on Tuesday were received by officials of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA).

The returnees comprised 48 adult females, one female child and seven female infants, 93 male adults, five male children and seven male infants.

The latest batch of returnees brings to about 4,800, the number of Nigerians so far rescued from different cells in Libya.

The Coordinator of NEMA in Lagos, Alhaji Idris Muhammed, confirmed that the returnees landed in the early hours of Tuesday, while Nigerians were preparing for the celebration of 59th anniversary of the country.

The evacuation of Nigerians from Libya since 2017 has been facilitated by the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) and the European Union (EU).

According to Nigeria’s external affairs ministry, more than 27,000 Nigerians are still held up in Libya.