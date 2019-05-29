16,100 Nigerians die annually from tobacco-related diseases – Poll

More than 16,100 Nigerians die annually from tobacco-related diseases, while over 25,000 children and more than 7.4 million adults continue to use tobacco each day, the report by Nigeria’s leading survey and polling firm, NOIPolls Ltd, has said.The firm noted in its report released on Tuesday in Abuja that the World Health Organization (WHO), stated tobacco epidemic is one of the biggest public health threats the world has ever faced as it kills more than 7 million people annually.

According to the WHO, more than 6 million of those deaths are the result of direct tobacco use, while around 890 000 are the result of non-smokers being exposed to second-hand smoke.

In commemoration of the World No Tobacco Day (WNTD) on May 31, the NOIPolls presents the findings from its past poll on tobacco consumption.

The poll, which was conducted in October 2016, highlighted the perception of Nigerians concerning the prevalence of tobacco consumption, its harmful effects as well as the level of support for the implementation of government’s policies on tobacco consumption.

It noted that the poll results revealed that there is high prevalence (94 percent) of tobacco consumption in Nigeria, however, 22 percent disclosed that they consume tobacco.

The poll results further showed that tobacco consumption is highly prevalent among the youth aged 18-25 years (56 percent), while those aged between 18-35 years (58 percent) accounted for the largest proportion of Nigerians who made this assertion.

According to the report, the perception on the effects of smoking tobacco products revealed that most Nigerians (91 percent) acknowledged that it is very harmful and the affirmation cuts across gender, geo-political zones and age-groups.

“Lastly, poll results showed that majority of the respondents were in support of laws aimed at reducing the consumption of tobacco in the country.

“Remarkably, 79 percent advocated that the health warning labels on the packs of cigarettes should be strengthened, 87 percent indicated that smoking in public places should be banned, 76 percent want tougher restrictions on the sale of tobacco products, while banning of all forms of advertisement for tobacco products was supported by 71 percent of the respondents,” the report said.

In conclusion, the poll results revealed that there is high prevalence of tobacco consumption mostly among youths aged between 18-25 years and that there is need for concerted effort in the area of sensitization to educate especially the youths on the dangers and devastating effects of tobacco smoking on human health.

The report stressed the need for the effective implementation of the Tobacco Control Act which has already been passed by the 7th Assembly and signed into law in 2015.

“The implementation and enforcement of the law will no doubt, bring about the much desired control of tobacco smoking and thereby curb the attendant effects of diseases related deaths caused by tobacco consumption,” the report added.