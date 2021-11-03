International › APA

162 stranded Nigerians arrive in Lagos from Libya

Published on 03.11.2021 at 20h21 by APA News

The officials of the Port Health Unit of the Federal Ministry of Health, the National Commission for Resilience, Migration, and the Nigerian Immigration Services, and National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) on Wednesday in Lagos received 162 Nigerians stranded, who were brought back to the country from Libya.The returnees, who arrived at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) Lagos, comprised 98 women, 28 men, 24 children and 12 infants.

According to the Nigerian officials, the returnees were brought back to the country by the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) through the voluntary repatriation programme.

More than 22,000 distressed Nigerians had been flown back to the country from Libya since 2017 through the assistance of the IOM.

