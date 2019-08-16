At least 17 foreign seamen have were kidnapped of the coast of Cameroon on Thursday August 15 by unidentified armed men, sources have said.

Cameroon military sources revealed the information yesterday without giving out much but Chinese state media reports that 8 Ukranians and 9 Chinese were kidnapped in Douala, off the Cameroon coast on Thursday morning.

A search operation has been launched to free the foreigners as security sources suspect pirates coming from Nigeria to have committed the act.

According to the International Maritime Bureau, waters at the Gulf of Guinea is the most dangerous in the world with about 73% of kidnappings and 92% onshore kidnappings for ransoms.