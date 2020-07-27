17 ships discharging petroleum products, general cargo at Lagos ports – NPA

International › APA

Published on 27.07.2020 at 21h21 by APA News

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has said that 17 ships are discharging petroleum products and general cargo at the Lagos ports.The NPA said in its Shipping Position report released on Monday in Lagos that the ships were laden frozen fish, containers, bulk wheat, bulk salt, bulk gas, petrol, bulk fertiliser and bulk oil.

The publication said 16 ships other had arrived the ports and were waiting to berth with containers, frozen fish and bulk wheat.

According to the NPA, 13 more ships are expected at the Lagos ports with petroleum products, food items and other goods from July 27 to July 31.

It added that ships are laden with general cargo, bulk wheat, bulk sugar, base oil, bulk pet coke, bulk clinker, frozen fish, container, crude soya and automobile gasoline.

The activities at the Nigerian ports were not disrupted during the four-month lockdown caused by coronavirus pandemic.

