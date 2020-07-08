17 terrorists, 2 Nigerian soldiers killed in latest clearance operation in northern Nigeria

The Coordinator of Nigeria’s Defence Media Operations, Major General John Enenche, has said that 17 terrorists were killed during a clearance operation along the Damboa – Maiduguri Road in Borno state in northern Nigeria.The defence spokesman said in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja that several terrorists were believed to have been injured, while two soldiers died and four others were injured in the operation on Tuesday.

He explained that the Nigerian soldiers in conjunction with elements of Sector 2 Special Forces were on clearance operations along Damboa -Maiduguri Road, when they made contact with a Boko Haram/Islamic State’s West Africa Province criminals’ ambush team along their axis of advance.

“In the aftermath of the encounter, 17 Boko Haram/Islamic State’s West Africa Province criminals were neutralized as several others were believed to have narrowly escaped with varying degrees of gunshot wounds, while a cache of arms and ammunition were equally captured by the gallant troops.

“Regrettably, 2 valiant soldiers paid the supreme price while 4 others were wounded in action,” the statement said.

Enenche said that the injured soldiers had been evacuated to a military medical facility and were currently responding positively to treatment.

The statement added that the Theatre Commander of Operation Lafiya Dole has been “directed to immediately deploy a Special Forces Battalion to reinforce and dominate Damboa – Bulabulin – Maiduguri axis”.

According to the defence spokesman, the deployment is to “completely deny the terrorists any chance of escape during the final assault against the criminals”.