$170m livestock, fisheries scheme launched in Ethiopia

Published on 29.04.2018 at 19h21 by APA News

Ethiopia’s Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock Resources, Saturday launched an over $170 million livestock and fisheries sector development project to be implemented in the next six years.Ethiopia is home to one of the largest livestock populations in Africa.

According to government’s statistics, there are approximately 50 million cattle, 50 million goats and sheep, plus an assortment of horses, donkeys, camels and chickens.

Ethiopia has only inland freshwater capture fisheries.

Fish production potential of the country estimated at 51,000 tonnes annually.

The investment fund for the project was obtained in loan from World Bank and $6 million another in aid from International Development Association (IDA), National Project Coordinator at the Ministry, Dr. Thomas Cherinet told journalists after a relevant meeting in Addis Ababa on Sunday.

The project that lasts from 2018-2023 will be implemented in the Amhara, Oromia, South Nations, Nationalities and Peoples’, Tigray, Benishangul-Gumuz, and Gambella regional states.

“The project is going to be implemented in 58 districts and 1,625 localities with the objective of enhancing productivity of fish and livestock and ensuring modernized marketing system,” Cherinet said.

The project is intended to benefit more than one million fish and animal breeders, cooperatives in the sector, women and youth.

Besides providing improved breeding techniques, the ministry is set to build the necessary infrastructures to maintain reliable market linkages.

The project is expected to play an important role in supplying raw material for the agro-processing industries in Ethiopia.

Meanwhile, a roadmap is under preparation to massively exploit the nation’s livestock resource.

The loan provided to support the implementation of the project is timely and appropriate to sustain Ethiopia’s development, said Paul Jonathan, World Bank’s representative at the meeting.