172 Nigerians evacuated from Kenya, Uganda

The Nigerian government has on Wednesday evacuated 172 stranded citizens from Uganda and Kenya in line with its ongoing evacuation policy of bringing home stranded Nigerians in different countries due to the coronavirus pandemic.The evacuated Nigerians arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja at around 10:20 am via Air Peace flight from Nairobi on Wednesday.

The report by Channels Television said that while some of the evacuees disembarked in Abuja, others proceeded to the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos.

It added that all the evacuees, who tested negative for COVID-19, are to undergo a 14-day self-isolation as mandated by the National Centre for Disease Control, the federal ministry of health as well as the presidential task force on COVID-19.

The report explained that the latest evacuation was put together by Nigeria’s missions in Nairobi, Kenya, and Kampala, Uganda.