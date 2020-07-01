International › APA

Happening now

172 Nigerians evacuated from Kenya, Uganda

Published on 01.07.2020 at 18h21 by APA News

The Nigerian government has on Wednesday evacuated 172 stranded citizens from Uganda and Kenya in line with its ongoing evacuation policy of bringing home stranded Nigerians in different countries due to the coronavirus pandemic.The evacuated Nigerians arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja at around 10:20 am via Air Peace flight from Nairobi on Wednesday.

The report by Channels Television said that while some of the evacuees disembarked in Abuja, others proceeded to the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos.

It added that all the evacuees, who tested negative for COVID-19, are to undergo a 14-day self-isolation as mandated by the National Centre for Disease Control, the federal ministry of health as well as the presidential task force on COVID-19.

The report explained that the latest evacuation was put together by Nigeria’s missions in Nairobi, Kenya, and Kampala, Uganda.

Tags :


DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 28.04.2020

How to observe the holy month of Ramadan

Ramadan commemorates the first revelation of the Quran to Muhammad according to Islamic belief. This annual observance is regarded as one of the Five Pillars…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top