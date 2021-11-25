175 stranded Nigerians arrive in Lagos from Libya

Another batch of 175 stranded Nigerians in Libya were received on Thursday by the officials of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA). The returnees were received at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMA), Lagos.

This batch, the officials say, brings the number to a total of 333 stranded Nigerians repatriated recently through the European Union’s sponsorship programme for Nigerians, who got stranded on their failed attempt in search of greener pastures in foreign countries.

According to the officials of the NEMA, the returnees, who comprised 92 male adults, six male children, and nine male infants, 53 female adults, 12 female children, and three female infants arrived at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport Ikeja aboard Al Buraq Airline Boeing 737-400 with registration number 5A-WAC.

The officials explained that the returnees were received at the NAHCO Wing of the Airport and that earlier in the day, 158 Nigerians were also brought back from Libya.