19 African leaders to attend Mugabe funeral service – Official

At least 11 serving African leaders and eight former presidents have so far confirmed that they will attend Saturday’s state funeral of former Zimbabwean president Robert Mugabe, APA learnt on Thursday.Presidential spokesman George Charamba said those who have so far confirmed attendance included Equatorial Guinea President Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, Democratic Republic of Congo’s President Felix Tshisekedi, President Nana Akufo-Addo of Ghana and Malawi’s President Peter Mutharika.

Others serving African presidents who are expected to attend the service are Cyril Ramaphosa (South Africa), Hage Geingob (Namibia), Joao Lourenco (Angola), Filipe Nyusi (Mozambique), Uhuru Kenyatta (Kenya), Edgar Lungu (Zambia) and Brahim Ghali (Saharawi Arab Democratic Republic).

Among the former heads of states who are set to grace the occasion would be Thabo Mbeki and Jacob Zuma (South Africa), Joaquim Chissano (Mozambique), Kenneth Kaunda and Rupiah Banda (Zambia), Festus Mogae (Botswana), and Sam Nujoma and Hifikepunye Pohamba (Namibia).

“We emphasize that the … list could change as more information on attendances is received,” Charamba said in a statement.

Mugabe died in Singapore on 6 September aged 95.

Saturday’s service is set for Harare’s National Sports Stadium and is expected to be followed by burial next week in what the Mugabe family says would be a private ceremony.