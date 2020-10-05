19 Senegal players in Rabat ahead of Morocco friendly

A group of Senegal’s national football players, on Monday began their training camp in Rabat, where they will take on Morocco’s Atlas Lions in a friendly on Friday.By Oumar Dembele

After a tempestous weekend of European championship football, it’s time for the international break.

Several Senegalese internationals were quick to join the group in Rabat.

In the Moroccan capital, Coach Aliou Cisse welcomed 19 of the 25 players he had invited to this squad last Monday, with the exception of Mamadou Loum Ndiaye, who replaced Liverpool’s Sadio Mané.

The Liverpool forward, who tested positive for Covid-19 and is under quarantine, did not take part in his team’s 7-2 humbling by Aston Villa on Sunday.

In front of their hotel door, the players stuck to respecting the social barrier measures, wearing masks and greeting each other with the back of their hands.

They will begin their training sessions this evening at 7 p.m. local time at the annex field of the Moulay Abdellah Complex in Rabat.

Among the six newcomers to the side, Bingourou Kamara, Pape Cheikh Diop, Joseph Lopy and Mame Baba Thiam are already in Rabat.

Boulaye Dia and Ousseynou Ba will have to jet in on Tuesday as will Pape Abou Cisse and Habib Diallo, whose transfers from their clubs are announced in the last days before the close of the summer transfer window.

Like Sadio Mané, goalkeeper Clement Diop and defender Kalidou Koulibaly will also miss the next two Lions games.

The Senegalese Football Association says it preferred to leave the former at the disposal of his Canadian club “because of his 14-day quarantine upon his return” from team games.

After the October 9 game against Morocco, Aliou Cissé will take his charges back to Senegal ahead of a friendly against Mauritania at the Lat Dior stadium in Thies, 70 km from the Senegalese capital, Dakar on October 13.