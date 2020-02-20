2 die from Meningitis outbreak in Ghana’s Central Region

An outbreak of meningitis in the Assin South District of the Central Region (CR) has led to the death of two persons, APA learns in Accra on Thursday.About 13 more suspected cases, picked from the Nyankumasi Ahenkro Senior High School, have been quarantined at the Abura Dunkwa District Hospital for treatment.

The Daily Graphic reports on Thursday that the Deputy Central Regional Director of Health Services Director, Dr. Kwabena Sarpong, who made this known, said the 13 samples had been sent to the laboratory for further testing.

He noted that the students and teachers in the school have been screened and advised the public not to be afraid and report to the hospital on time, when they have any health condition.