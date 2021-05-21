International › APA

2 persons feared dead in gas explosion at Obasanjo’s Presidential Library

Published on 21.05.2021 at 13h21 by APA News

Two persons were reported killed in a gas explosion at former Olusegun Obasanjo’s Presidential Library in Abeokuta in Ogun State in south-western Nigeria.Local media reports on Friday said that the explosion occurred on Thursday around midday at the event centre located within the premises of the library.

The reports quoted eyewitnesses as saying that the explosion was triggered when some technicians were refilling gas into the Air Conditioners at the event centre.

Ogun state had in the last one week recorded four gas explosions in Abeokuta, the state capital that claimed lives of six persons.

Meanwhile, a statement by the management of the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library said: “The management of the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library wishes to confirm that there was indeed a gas explosion today (Thursday), at the main event Marquee of the complex in Abeokuta, Ogun State capital.

“The explosion emanated when a pair of technical vendors were conducting routine servicing of the air conditioning units.

“There have been reports of similar incidents across the state in the last one week, which calls for an investigation by the appropriate authorities.

“The explosion, which occurred at about 11.04 am, unfortunately, led to the death of a technical vendor and serious injury of the second vendor.

“The emergency team of the library immediately took action to prevent further damages and subsequently moved the injured to the hospital. Visitors into the complex were temporarily limited to contain any fallouts from the explosion.

“This has, however, been restored after clearance by the fire services authorities.”

