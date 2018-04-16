2 persons hospitalised, 4 dead after police invasion of Belo

Daniel Chia and one other person whose name this reporter could not immediately get are presently battling between life and death at the Banso Baptist Hospital after a fatal car crash left four persons dead and two of them seriously injured.

The head-on collision that left the four persons dead and two of them with threatening life injuries occurred on Friday, April 13, 2018, between a Carina E and a truck from Ndawara Tea Estate.

The Carina E reportedly left Belo Sub-division on top speed and was heading to Bamungo in Babessi Sub-division after a contingent of riot troops invaded Belo as clashes between Ambazonia restoration forces and Cameroon military heightens in the Sub-division.

Stunned by the military invasion of the area, villagers started running away to neighbouring villages. It was in the course of looking for safe sanctuaries that Daniel Chia and the five others boarded the Carina E car matriculated NW 534GU that was heading to Bamungo before colliding with the Ndawara truck matriculated LT839BQ.

Out of the six passengers on board the Carina E, four died on the spot, while two sustained life-threatening injuries.

Meanwhile, the mortal remains of the four deceased were ferried to the Ndop District Hospital Mortuary while preparations for their burial are going on.

Belo has become one of the battle grounds between Ambaozonia restoration forces and Cameroon military, since the Anglophone Crisis became violent in the North West and South West Region.