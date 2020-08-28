2 persons killed in helicopter accident in Lagos

International › APA

Published on 28.08.2020 at 17h21 by APA News

Two persons were killed in a helicopter crash at Opebi area of Lagos on Friday, the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has said.The Acting Coordinator of the Lagos Territorial Office of NEMA, Mr. Ibrahim Farinloye, who confirmed the accident, told journalists that the crash occurred at No. 16, Salvation Road in Opebi, in the northern part of Lagos.

Farinloye explained that one person was rescued alive, while two persons died, including the pilot.

But a report by Nigeria’s Punch newspaper said that the helicopter operated by Quorom Aviation dropped from the sky around 12 noon and crashed into a residential building on Salvation Road in the Opebi area.

The reports quoted the Public Relations Officer of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, Nosa Okunbor, as saying in a telephone conversation with the newspaper.

“Yes, it just happened. The helicopter crashed in Opebi around 12pm. LASEMA operatives are on our way to the incident site. I’ll give you more updates,” he said.

In an update, LASEMA General Manager, Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, said two persons died in the crash, while another was injured and has been rushed to the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital.

