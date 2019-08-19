20 Gambian journos to be schooled in investigative journalism

The Gambia Press Union Monday began a two-week training course on investigative journalism for 20 local journalists.The training gathers journalists from different media houses in the country to arm them with the requisite investigative skills necessary to carry out investigative work for stories that expose corruption.

The GPU is embarking on the training in partnership with the United Nations Democracy Fund (UNDEF).

In declaring the training opened, GPU President, Sheriff Bojang Jr. said although The Gambia in recent years is open for business, it is also not impervious to corruption.

Bojang stated that the training could not have come at a more propitious period when cases of graft have multiplied citing the recent Gambia Ports Authority scandal of funding the shady deal surrounding the construction of a police station in President Adama Barrow’s home village of Mankamankunda.

He stressed that investigative journalism is important, saying journalists must always endeavor to publish authoritative news stories in fulfilling their contractual agreement with the public.

“This training will guide you to know the dos and don’ts of investigative journalism” he said, imploring the trainees to make best use of the opportunity given to them and apply the new skills acquired from the training by investigating potential corruption cases in the future.

The Director of the Media Academy of Journalism and Communication (MAJAC) Sang Mendy, said journalists need the skills, knowledge, experience and the right attitudes to do their job as expected of them.

Hamadou Tidiane Sy, the lead trainer, said those selected are privileged to attend such a training and hopes that it serves as a learning curve for them.

Mr. Sy is the director of EJICOM and reporter for the BBC in Dakar and was involved in numerous investigative stories in Africa and around the world including the Panama Papers.