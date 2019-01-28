20 Ghanaian referees receive FIFA badges

Published on 28.01.2019 at 12h21 by APA News

Twenty referees have been handed FIFA badges to enable them officiate matches during the 2019/2020 season.They were given the badges after a five-day integrity training by the football Normalisation Committee of the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

According to the Ghanaian Times report on Monday, the referees are made up of 10 centre referees, six men and four women, who are assistant referees.

The referees include Charles Benle Bulu, Qadiri Abdul Latif, Daniel Laryea, Benjamin Kwame Sefah and George Mawuli Vormawah.

Others are Emmanuel Tebson Allou, Paul Kodzo Atimaka, Kwesi Acheapmong Brobbey, Emmanuel Dolagbanu, Mohammed Tijani and Patrick Papala.

The female referees are Delight Alorbu, Juliet Appiah, Joyce Appiah and Bremansu Theresa, Alice Farizua Chakule, Doris Essuman Darko and Mary Tei Thaud.