20 killed, 48 others injured in new explosions in northern Nigeria

Twenty persons have been confirmed killed and 48 others injured after in new explosions in Damboa Local Government Area of Borno State in northern Nigeria.The explosions, suspected to be an attack by suicide Boko Haram bombers, occurred when the villagers in Abachari town, in Damboa Local Government Area, were observing the Eid-el-Fitri celebrations.

The Channels Television report said that the Borno State Police Commissioner of Police, Mr. Damian Chukwu, who confirmed the attack, said that a loud explosion was heard at Abacahri village, along Damboa/Chibok road on Saturday night and that the police mobilised to the scene and found 20 people dead and 48 others injured.

“Some of the bodies were found chattered, indicating that the explosion came from an explosive device,” Chukwu said.

Chukwu said further that the police had not confirmed if the explosion was as a result of an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) or a rocket-propelled grenade.

He said that the injured persons were rushed to Damboa General hospital while some others were conveyed to the Teaching Hospital in Maiduguri for specialists’ attention.

Chukwu explained that the number of victims is on the high side because most of them were returning from celebrating the Eid-el-Fitr holiday when the attackers struck.

The report, however, said that the military claimed that the attack was carried out by suicide bombers.

It quoted the Theatre Commander, Operation Lafiya Dole, Major General Rogers Nicholas, as saying that six suicide bombers were responsible for the explosion.

Nicholas assured that the troops were on the ground to stabilise the affected area and forestall any further untoward occurrence.