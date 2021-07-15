20-tonne whale washes up on Moroccan shore

A huge fish weighing almost 20 tonnes washed up on a beach in El Ouatia, near the town of Tan-Tan in southern Morocco on Tuesday.It was discovered as a fin whale, the second largest animal living on the planet.

According to the electronic site “Goud”, the whale is about 16 metres long and weighs between 15 and 20 tonnes.

The reasons that caused it to be left stranded on a Moroccan beach are not yet known.

This is not the first incident of its kind on the beaches of the kingdom’s southern provinces.

There were similar cases of the death of a number of huge whales, from Ifni beach in the north to Dakhla in the south.

The causes of death were found to be natural causes, unorganized fishing, or collisions with giant ships.

The Royal Gendarmerie and representatives of the local authorities were immediately alerted and launched an investigation to determine the circumstances and causes of the latest incident.