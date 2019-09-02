20 year jail term for Burkina coup general

Published on 02.09.2019 at 20h21 by APA News

A military tribunal in the Burkinabe capital Ouagadougou Monday handed a 20-year jail sentence to General Gilbert Diendere, who was convicted of attack on state security, murder, intentional assault during the September 15, 2015 coup which he led.The president of the military court, Seidou Ouedraogo also sentenced to ten years in prison, General Djibrill Bassole, the other alleged mastermind of the failed coup.

Although acquitted of complicity in the attack on state security, murder, deliberate assault and battery, Bassole was convicted of treason.

Two army generals were also deprived of their decorations by the military court.

The trial began on February 27, 2018, featuring more than 18 months of rancorous arguments between the prosecution and defense.

It involved 84 defendants, most of whom are military.